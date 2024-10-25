Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -5.91%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 93.02 and closed at 89.30. The stock reached a high of 94.61 and a low of 87.88 during the day.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 89.3, -5.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79370.45, down by -0.87%. The stock has hit a high of 94.61 and a low of 87.88 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
599.95
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -5.91% today to trade at 89.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.01% & -0.87% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
