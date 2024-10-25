Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -5.91%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹93.02 and closed at ₹89.30. The stock reached a high of ₹94.61 and a low of ₹87.88 during the day.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹89.3, -5.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79370.45, down by -0.87%. The stock has hit a high of ₹94.61 and a low of ₹87.88 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
99.95
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -5.91% today to trade at ₹89.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.01% & -0.87% each respectively.