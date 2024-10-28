Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -1.91%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹89.38 and closed at ₹87.50. The stock reached a high of ₹90.26 and a low of ₹85.21 during the day.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹87.5, -1.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80227.97, up by 1.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹90.26 and a low of ₹85.21 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
95.50
10
89.50
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -1.91% today to trade at ₹87.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.99% & 1.04% each respectively.