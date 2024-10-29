Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price are up by 1.91%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 87.56 and closed at 89.09. The stock reached a high of 91.00 and a low of 87.42 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Garuda Construction And EngineerShare Price Today on 29-10-2024
Garuda Construction And EngineerShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 89.09, 1.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80015.17, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 91.0 and a low of 87.42 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
595.50
1089.50
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price has gained 1.91% today to trade at 89.09 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.01% each respectively.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
