Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 87.56 and closed at 88.08. The stock reached a high of 91.00 and a low of 87.42 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:23 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 88.08, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79576.79, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 91.0 and a low of 87.42 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
595.50
1089.50
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price has gained 0.75% today, currently at 88.08, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.64% & -0.54% each respectively.

