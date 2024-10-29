Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹87.56 and closed at ₹88.08. The stock reached a high of ₹91.00 and a low of ₹87.42 during the day.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:23 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹88.08, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79576.79, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹91.0 and a low of ₹87.42 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
95.50
10
89.50
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price has gained 0.75% today, currently at ₹88.08, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.64% & -0.54% each respectively.