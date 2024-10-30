Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 2.95%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹88.4 and closed at ₹91.65. The stock reached a high of ₹92.33 and a low of ₹88.13 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹91.65, 2.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80299.11, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹92.33 and a low of ₹88.13 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
92.64
10
98.15
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price up 2.95% today to trade at ₹91.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.09% each respectively.