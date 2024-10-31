Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price are down by -1.12%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Livemint

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 92.97 and closed at 90.13. The stock reached a high of 92.97 and a low of 89.91 during the day.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 90.13, -1.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79516.83, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 92.97 and a low of 89.91 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
591.40
1096.37
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -1.12% today to trade at 90.13 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.4% & -0.53% each respectively.

