Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -0.84%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer had an opening price of ₹92.97 and a closing price of ₹90.38. The stock reached a high of ₹92.97 and a low of ₹89.51 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to closing price.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
91.40
10
96.37
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -0.84% today to trade at ₹90.38 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.