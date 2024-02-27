GCCs face talent exodus amid rising competition
There is significant demand for mid-level data science, cybersecurity, and UI/UX professionals, especially women candidates with 4-10 years of experience—a prime target group for poaching activities.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI : Global capability centers (GCCs), which have outpaced IT services companies in talent acquisition both from campuses and the job market, are now grappling with attrition due to rising competition among themselves.
