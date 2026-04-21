GE Aerospace shares tumble nearly 6% on caution of challenging economic landscape due to high oil prices

GE Aerospace shares dropped nearly 6% on Tuesday as the engine manufacturer highlighted a challenging economic landscape defined by high oil prices, fuel shortages, and decelerating global growth. Despite these headwinds, the firm noted it remains on track to reach the upper limit of its 2026 earnings projections.
The company’s warning follows a surge in jet fuel costs sparked by the conflict with Iran, creating a new stress test for airlines—GE’s primary clientele—by tightening margins and forcing capacity reductions in specific markets.
While GE maintains an adjusted profit forecast of $7.10 to $7.40 per share for 2026, its current models assume Brent crude prices will stay high through the third quarter before tapering off, alongside immediate constraints on fuel supply.
At 12:36 p.m. EDT, GE Aerospace stock was trading at $285.95, down by $17.65, or 5.82%.
The Ohio-based manufacturer adopted a more conservative stance for the latter half of the year, accounting for risks such as airlines postponing engine shipments or scaling back maintenance spending. Additionally, the company lowered its flight departure growth estimate to a flat or low-single-digit range, down from an earlier mid-single-digit forecast, reflecting a cooled outlook on global aviation activity.
CEO Larry Culp informed Reuters that the company likely would have increased its guidance if not for current geopolitical and economic uncertainties, noting that both the first and second quarters showed significant strength.
"Every time we've kind of seen these moments, they can trigger on a delayed basis some softness, but then we come roaring back," he said in an interview.
Because aircraft departures drive the demand for engine repairs and services, a slowdown typically hurts revenue. However, GE expects this pressure to be lopsided, with the Middle East facing the brunt of the impact while other regions show resilience. The firm anticipates only a minimal hit to its services division this year, largely because long-term maintenance contracts provide a steady revenue stream.
Furthermore, much of the 2026 workload is already secured, with engines either currently in shops or firmly scheduled.
Culp emphasized that while some customers might delay service, others are waiting to fill those slots, suggesting that any downturn in flight activity will merely postpone demand rather than eliminate it entirely.
"There are countless airlines lined up behind them who will gladly take their spot in line," he said. "I am not aware of a customer who is trying to reschedule shop visits at this point."
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