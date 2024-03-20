Gensol Engineering share price gains 5% for 3rd day in a row: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market today: Gensol Engineering share price gained 5% and hit a upper circuit on Wednesday. The share price has risen 15.5% in 3 trading sessions. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Gensol Engineering Ltd share price gained 5% on Wednesday to hit another upper circuit. Notably the stock gained for third day in a row and the share price is up 15.5% in the third trading session this week.
