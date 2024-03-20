Gensol Engineering Ltd share price gained 5% on Wednesday to hit another upper circuit. Notably the stock gained for third day in a row and the share price is up 15.5% in the third trading session this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gensol Engineering is a Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock, whose holdings stood at 1.5% at the end of December 2023 as per trendlyne.com data.

Gensol Engineering also remains in limelight along with other solar power stocks post the Prime Minister unveiling his next five year plan announcement and solar power being a focus sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gensol Engineering is into the business of solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

The Gensol Engineering share price has also been rising supported by its announcement on 16th March 2024, regarding the successful completion of a 160 MW (mega watt) solar installation in Bhavnagar, Gujarat valued at ₹128 Crores for Continuum Green Energy.

Continuum Green Energy on the other hand is an important participant in the renewable energy market, catering commercial and industrial consumers across India.

Gensol Engineering highlighted that accomplishment demonstrates Gensol's proficiency in effectively completing ground-mounted solar installations of the highest caliber.

With the completion of the Continuum Green Energy 160 MW installation, Gensol has completed six significant ground-mount projects, including ground-mount solar projects in the states of Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With over 600 MW of experience in a variety of solar projects, including rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating systems throughout India, Gensol highlighted its impressive track record.

These projects have been finished under turnkey and balance-of-system agreements for a variety of clients, including commercial, industrial, and public sector entities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The successful completion of the 160 MW ground-mounted solar project for Continuum Green Energy is a testament to Gensol's exceptional capabilities in the renewable energy sector," stated Mr. Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering Limited (EPC Business).

Naqvi also highlighted the company's steadfast dedication to improving India's clean energy environment that is demonstrated by company's ability to carry out challenging projects with ease. He also conveyed that Gensol takes great satisfaction in providing cutting-edge engineering and innovative solutions that open the door to a sustainable and carbon-free future.

Gensol has a partnership with more than 400 clients across the country and an EPC order book of over 1000 crores, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!