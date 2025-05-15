Gensol Engineering share price hits 5% upper circuit despite IREDA's insolvency move

Gensol Engineering share price in focus today: Gensol Engineering share price, which has been in a freefall since the end of February amid the ongoing crisis at the firm, managed to reverse some of their losses over the past few trading sessions. The stock hit the 5% upper circuit limit for the third straight session on Thursday, May 15, reaching ₹62.44 apiece.

Advertisement

Even as the state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) filed an insolvency application against Gensol Engineering, optimism in the stock price followed the company's announcement that the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had granted it two weeks to respond to SEBI's interim order.

Also Read | Gensol Engineering share price hits another 5% lower circuit after THIS update

On April 15, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in an interim order, barred Gensol’s promoters—Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi—from trading in the securities market and from holding any key managerial position in Gensol or any other listed company. SEBI also ordered a forensic audit.

The investigation found that the promoters of the cleantech firm had siphoned off loans from state-run lenders Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and IREDA for unrelated and personal expenses.

Advertisement

According to SEBI, between FY22 and FY24, IREDA and PFC lent Gensol ₹311.5 crore and ₹352.4 crore, respectively, to purchase electric cars for its EV-based ride-hailing business, BluSmart.

Also Read | Ireda files insolvency application against Gensol for ₹510 cr default

Gensol added another ₹166 crore in equity capital, bringing the total to ₹829.9 crore. However, the company reportedly bought only 4,704 cars for ₹567.7 crore—leaving ₹262.1 crore unaccounted for.

IREDA files insolvency application for default of ₹ 510 crore The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Wednesday filed an insolvency application against the embattled Gensol Engineering for a default of ₹510 crore, according to an exchange filing by the clean energy-focused lender.

Advertisement

This development comes nearly three weeks after IREDA filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police against Gensol Engineering for allegedly submitting falsified documents and diluting promoters’ shares without the lender's approval.

Also Read | Gensol Engineering shares continue to dive for 16th day; hit fresh lower circuit limit

"In furtherance to our earlier letter dated April 25, 2025, with respect to M/s Gensol Engineering Limited, this is to inform you that the Company has filed an application today, i.e., May 14, 2025, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, against M/s Gensol Engineering Ltd., for an amount of default of ₹510,00,52,672 (Rupees Five Hundred Ten Crore Fifty-Two Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Two Only)," the exchange filing stated.

While informing the exchanges of its complaint with the EOW on April 25, IREDA had said that Gensol’s account is currently under stress but has not yet been classified as a non-performing asset (NPA). It also mentioned that it has initiated an internal review in line with RBI guidelines and the company’s due diligence protocols.

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing corporate governance crisis at the firm, Gensol Engineering’s share price has lost over 95.5% of its value since reaching its all-time high of ₹1,376 apiece in February 2024.