Genus Power Infrastructures, HDFC Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Genus Power Infrastructures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Trent

First Published11:00 AM IST
Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 158.25(0.66%) points and Sensex was up by 521.27(0.66%) points at 03 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 986.65(1.89%) at 03 Jul 2024 10:44:52 IST.
Other stocks such as Divine Power Energy, Vilin Bio Med, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Hilton Metal Forging, Salasar Exteriors & Contour hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Infosys, HCL Technologies were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

