Genus Power Infrastructures, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tube Investments Of India, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 57.4(0.24%) points and Sensex was up by 253.56(0.32%) points at 09 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 127.05(0.24%) at 09 Jul 2024 10:44:55 IST.Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Sarthak Metals, FILATEX FASHIONS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank, Wipro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

