Looking for a Nasdaq ETF? GIFT City may be about to make it easy
Summary
- Stock exchanges in Gujarat's GIFT City have sounded out multiple Indian asset management companies (AMCs) to gauge their interest in introducing ETFs tracking major global indices in the US and China, three people aware of the matter said.
Mumbai: A new investment route is opening up for Indians keen to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking global indices, but are exasperated by the higher prices they shell out now thanks to the limited availability of such funds in India.