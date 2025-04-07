Looking for a Nasdaq ETF? GIFT City may be about to make it easy

Indians can freely buy ETFs tracking foreign indices such as Nasdaq or Dow Jones from broking platforms. However, a central bank rule prevents mutual funds from collectively buying foreign stocks above $7 billion, with a sub-limit of $1 billion for buying ETFs. These limits were crossed three years ago, preventing MFs from buying more ETFs since then. This means the only such ETFs available for purchase are those from before 2022. The lack of new supply has increased the premium on such ETFs, and a new route holds the potential to access ETFs cheaper.