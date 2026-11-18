MUMBAI: India wants a bigger slice of the global commodity trading business, currently concentrated in hubs such as Singapore and Dubai. A government notification recognizing commodity trading contracts as financial products under the IFSCA Act could help bring that business to GIFT City. But attracting trading desks will require more than regulatory approval: access to specialist finance, liquid derivatives markets and competitive taxation will be crucial, according to market experts.
MUMBAI: India wants a bigger slice of the global commodity trading business, currently concentrated in hubs such as Singapore and Dubai. A government notification recognizing commodity trading contracts as financial products under the IFSCA Act could help bring that business to GIFT City. But attracting trading desks will require more than regulatory approval: access to specialist finance, liquid derivatives markets and competitive taxation will be crucial, according to market experts.
The government on November 14 notified commodity trading contracts as financial products under the IFSCA Act, 2019, enabling the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to frame a regulatory framework for commodity contracts traded in GIFT City's international financial services centre.
The move could pave the way for global commodity trading desks of Indian conglomerates such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group, Tata Group, JSW Group, GAIL, and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd to shift operations from hubs such as Singapore and Dubai to GIFT IFSC, said Ketaki Mehta, partner-GIFT City, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
Commodity trading desks buy, sell and hedge raw materials such as oil, metals and agricultural goods across global markets. They make money through trading opportunities, including price differentials between geographies, by sourcing commodities in one market and supplying them to another.
The proposed GIFT City ecosystem would differ from domestic commodity exchanges such as MCX, which serves participants such as Indian jewellers looking to hedge against local price movements in rupees. The new platform would be dollar-denominated and aimed at companies engaged in cross-border commodity trade, allowing them to buy and sell commodities internationally, according to experts.
GIFT City already offers equity derivatives, funds investing in India and overseas, and a bullion exchange, the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), which facilitates gold and silver imports through a regulated framework. The proposed commodity trading framework would expand the financial centre’s offering beyond these existing activities.
The scale of the opportunity is significant. Singapore houses around 400 global traders, while Switzerland has more than 900 commodity trading companies, according to a committee report by IFSCA.
The government's notification is significant because it could allow Indian companies to use the GIFT City route not just to source commodities for their own manufacturing needs, but also to establish their own global commodity trading desks, experts said.
If successful, the move could help India evolve from a price taker to a price maker in global commodity markets.
“For Indian entities to be price makers rather than takers, they need to control significant amounts of volumes across the trade chain. The presence of a suitable ecosystem such as the one in GIFT IFSC, with tax and regulatory parity, is of paramount importance for Indian entities to scale up operations to global level. Over time and given the growing Indian economy, Indian entities are well placed to capture significant market share and global volumes of various commodities through GIFT IFSC, which will enable them to have a degree of power to act as price makers,” according to An IFSCA committee report dated 1 August 2025.
But the notification is only the first step. IFSCA must now frame a detailed regulatory framework before the business can become operational.
“The key requirement is to introduce a world-class commodity broking regulation, which we are already working on and expect the business to be running in the next few months,” said Pradeep Ramakrishnan, executive director at IFSCA.
“The commodity broking regulations will lay down eligibility criteria for commodity brokers, cover substance requirements, include permitted and prohibited activities etc.” Ramakrishnan added.
What could hold it back?
Even after the regulatory framework is in place, commodity trading desks may be reluctant to move unless specialist trade-finance banks establish operations in GIFT City, experts said.
Commodity trading is capital-intensive. Traders typically borrow heavily to pay for large cargoes upfront before selling them, with the commodity itself often retained as collateral. Access to credit is therefore central to the viability of these operations.
The business also carries significant exposure to price volatility, geopolitical disruptions, sanctions, liquidity constraints and counterparty risk, Mehta said.
“Lenders must also manage the practical challenges of using commodities as collateral, including valuation, storage, perishability, and quality deterioration. Unless specialist credit capacity develops alongside the trading framework, activity may remain limited despite the broader legal scope,” Mehta added.
“Market liquidity presents another hurdle. GIFT City’s equities and commodity derivatives market is still at a nascent stage, and exchanges lack liquidity in long-dated contracts. This could deter commodity traders setting up operations in the city, as they need sufficient trading volumes to hedge price risks,” said Naveen Mathur, director–Commodities, Currencies and International Business, and director–GIFT City IFSC at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.
Regulatory and tax considerations will also influence relocation decisions. IFSCA's operating framework, alignment with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules governing merchanting trade, and tax parity with competing jurisdictions remain key requirements, said Moin Ladha, partner at Khaitan & Co.
Whether trading desks actually move will depend on how quickly those pieces follow, Ladha added.