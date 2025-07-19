Financial distributors turn to GIFT City for outbound funds. But few can enter.
Summary
With the mutual fund route to global markets blocked due to regulatory caps, Indian financial distributors are turning to GIFT City offshore funds to meet rising investor demand for international exposure. But limited fund options and high investment thresholds pose stiff hurdles.
Indian investment distributors are increasingly turning to GIFT City to tap into offshore fund offerings, as demand for global equity exposure surges among retail and high-net-worth investors. But here, too, the options are limited.
