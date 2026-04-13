Saurabh Mukherjea is not the kind of fund manager who hedges his bets with careful language. The founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, one of India’s more closely watched boutique fund houses, has made a career of saying out loud what others whisper.
GIFT wrapped: The unexpected second purpose of Gujarat's financial hub
SummaryA gleaming but barely-noticed financial district in Gujarat is quietly becoming the most convenient gateway for ordinary Indians who want a slice of the world's biggest companies. But can it deliver?
Saurabh Mukherjea is not the kind of fund manager who hedges his bets with careful language. The founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, one of India’s more closely watched boutique fund houses, has made a career of saying out loud what others whisper.
About the Authors
T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering business, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
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