The International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City is set to significantly expand its investment offerings, with new rules for global commodity trading expected in three to six months, and frameworks for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) due in just 30 days, according to three officials aware of the development.
GIFT City looks to expand investment suite with commodity trading and global real estate trusts
SummaryThe regulator is set to launch frameworks for real estate and infrastructure trusts in a month and commodity trading rules in three to six months, aiming to shield India from global price shocks and lure back trading activity from offshore hubs.
The International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City is set to significantly expand its investment offerings, with new rules for global commodity trading expected in three to six months, and frameworks for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) due in just 30 days, according to three officials aware of the development.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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