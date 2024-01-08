Gift City may have a surprise in store for mutual funds
Summary
- A 16-member expert panel appointed by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) last week recommended a special carve-out for mutual funds wanting to invest in Gift City.
NEW DELHI : Mutual funds may get to invest in companies traded in Gujarat’s Gift City exchanges beyond the normal cap that applies for their overseas investments. The move comes at a time the government is opening up the special economic zone for direct listing of Indian firms.