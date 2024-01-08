Gift City may have a surprise in store for mutual funds

However, allowing such a framework will need coordination between multiple regulators. “This will be a pathbreaking reform for various stakeholders. It will allow Indian companies to access foreign capital in a much familiar setting. It will provide a conducive regulatory framework and tax concessions coupled with trading in foreign currency," said Jaiman Patel, partner, EY India. “Having said this, a lot will depend on the finer aspects in terms of implementation. It requires effective coordination among quite a few government ministries along with sectoral regulators in India to amend the existing regulations in a manner which translates the intended vision into reality."