GIFT City regulator weighs allowing multiple share classes in retail schemes
Summary
While India's international finance hub currently follows the country's mutual fund rules, allowing only direct and regular fee plans, global asset managers have more flexibility to charge fees based on different share classes.
The Gift City regulator is weighing a proposal to allow asset managers to charge investors different fee structures within the same retail fund, according to two people aware of the matter, as the industry seeks parity with global practices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story