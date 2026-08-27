Gift City’s global trading push gathers pace, but foreign firms hold back

While Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or Gift City, is attracting growing interest from Indian investors seeking access to global markets, getting foreign investors and financial firms to set up operations remains a challenge for India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), partly due to stricter reporting requirements.
Gift City saw the number of Global Access Providers (GAPs)—intermediaries that enable investors to invest and trade stocks listed on overseas exchanges—rise to 18 by July, from just a handful a year ago, according to the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).