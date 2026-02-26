Financial regulators are in discussions with the Centre to permit shareholders of GIFT City listed companies to sell their shares in the secondary market, three people familiar with the development said. The plan is to attract public listings and improve liquidity at GIFT City exchanges that have struggled to attract Indian companies so far.
Local investors may get to sell shares in GIFT City's secondary market
SummaryTwo years after a change in rules allowed Indian companies to list in GIFT City exchanges, just one company has stepped up. Now, the regulators - IFSCA and RBI - are discussing with Centre if local shareholders can be allowed to trade in secondary markets in GIFT City.
Financial regulators are in discussions with the Centre to permit shareholders of GIFT City listed companies to sell their shares in the secondary market, three people familiar with the development said. The plan is to attract public listings and improve liquidity at GIFT City exchanges that have struggled to attract Indian companies so far.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More