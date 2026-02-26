Local investors may get to sell shares in GIFT City's secondary market

Currently, resident Indians can sell their shares in a company listed on GIFT City exchanges only through an offer for sale (OFS) – either at the time of an initial public offering, or after the IPO. Unlike in mainland exchanges, they are barred from selling in the secondary market; if they want to sell, they must participate in another OFS, a time-consuming process for smaller shareholders. Foreign exchange rules designed to prevent round-tripping of funds treat GIFT IFSC as an offshore jurisdiction, effectively barring resident Indians from the "permissible holder" status required to trade on its exchanges.