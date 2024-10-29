Gillette India, Sharda Cropchem & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Gillette India, Sharda Cropchem, Cartrade Tech, Piramal Pharma, Wockhardt

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Gillette India, Sharda Cropchem, Cartrade Tech, Piramal Pharma, Wockhardt hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -168.55(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -363.7(-0.45%) points at 29 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 134.35(0.26%) at 29 Oct 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Steel Strips Wheels, Delhivery, HLE Glascoat hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, NTPC, State Bank Of India, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.10
11:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-6 (-4.08%)

Federal Bank share price

195.85
11:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.15 (6.04%)

Tata Motors share price

838.00
11:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-40.7 (-4.63%)

Tata Steel share price

147.15
11:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-1.54%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

252.95
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
6.55 (2.66%)
Sapphire Foods India share price

320.15
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-25.55 (-7.39%)

Ksb share price

784.00
10:54 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-47.9 (-5.76%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.75
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21 (-5.63%)

Tata Motors share price

834.70
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-44 (-5.01%)
Syrma SGS Technology share price

471.65
10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
40 (9.27%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

312.50
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
25 (8.7%)

Gillette India share price

9,238.35
10:57 AM | 29 OCT 2024
685.45 (8.01%)

Federal Bank share price

195.45
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
10.75 (5.82%)
