Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the infrastructure fund manager that BlackRock Inc. acquired for $12.5 billion two years ago, is exploring initial public offerings (IPOs) for two of the companies in its Indian portfolio, logistics operator Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd and tower company Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, at valuations of about ₹5,000 crore ($500 million) each, people in the know said.
BlackRock-backed GIP mulls IPOs for Pristine, Ascend at $500 mn valuations
SummaryBlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is exploring IPOs for Pristine Logistics and Ascend Telecom in India. The listing effort reflects both GIP's exit strategy following BlackRock's acquisition and India's accelerating infrastructure investment cycle.
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the infrastructure fund manager that BlackRock Inc. acquired for $12.5 billion two years ago, is exploring initial public offerings (IPOs) for two of the companies in its Indian portfolio, logistics operator Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd and tower company Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, at valuations of about ₹5,000 crore ($500 million) each, people in the know said.
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Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.
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