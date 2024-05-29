Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Thermax, Power Finance Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
Shares of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Thermax, Power Finance Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -136.3(-0.6%) points and Sensex was down by -489.7(-0.65%) points at 29 May 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -474.1(-0.96%) at 29 May 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO, KRBL, Anupam Rasayan India, Apcotex Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
