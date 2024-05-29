Active Stocks
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Thermax, Power Finance Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Thermax, Power Finance Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -136.3(-0.6%) points and Sensex was down by -489.7(-0.65%) points at 29 May 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -474.1(-0.96%) at 29 May 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO, KRBL, Anupam Rasayan India, Apcotex Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 29 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
