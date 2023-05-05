Global gas supply to remain tight in 2023 amid lower Russian pipeline deliveries to Europe2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The global gas demand is expected to remain flat in 2023, with a higher demand in Asia Pacific and the Middle East offsetting the expected declines in Europe and North America.
Global gas supply is set to remain tight in 2023 and the global balance is subject to a wide range of uncertainties. Risks such as weather factors, such as a dry summer or a cold Q4, lower availability of LNG and the possibility of a further decline in Russian pipeline gas deliveries to the European Union have set grounds for cautious optimism, according to the Gas Market Report Q2-2023 released by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
