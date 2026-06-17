Global investors are looking past rate-hike bets and still betting on the AI boom

Some of the world’s biggest investors held their bullish outlook on stocks even before signs of detente between the U.S. and Iran emerged, according to Bank of America data published Tuesday. Most say growth and profits will outweigh the risk of interest-rate hikes tied to the monthslong conflict and the surge in crude oil prices.
BofA’s monthly Global Fund Manager Survey, which polled institutional investors managing more than half a trillion dollars over the week ending in June 11, showed continued optimism, with respondents indicating the highest levels of economic and corporate profit growth forecasts in three months. However, some managers trimmed some long positions and boosted their cash buffers modestly ahead of the summer months.
Stocks have powered relentlessly higher since the start of the second quarter, with the S&P 500 rising about 15% and the tech-focused Nasdaq surging 24%. Both indexes sit just shy of their all-time peaks.