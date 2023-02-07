Global market news: Stocks plunge as bear-trap worry returns after rally
As equities come off overbought levels, Treasuries are also taking a hit following the best start to a year for cross-asset returns since 1987.
The stock market continued to pull back after this year’s rally on speculation the Federal Reserve will keep its monetary policy tight to tame inflationary pressures stemming from a still hot labor market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×