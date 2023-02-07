Global market news: Stocks plunge as bear-trap worry returns after rally

“The major averages have become overbought after their strong January rallies, so even the biggest bulls on the Street would admit that we could see a short-term pullback at any time," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “We are not trying to say that any short-term pullback will be followed by another strong rally. In fact, we believe that a short-term pullback could — and probably will — turn into another leg lower in the bear market that began just over a year ago."