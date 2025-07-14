Global markets fall on latest tariff developments
U.S. stock futures were lower at the start of a week when inflation data and big bank earnings roll in.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a weaker open at the start of a week when inflation data and big bank earnings roll in. Global stock markets were mostly in the red on Monday after President Trump said the U.S. will charge a 30% tariff on goods from the European Union and Mexico effective Aug. 1. The dollar was up, long-term Treasury yields ticked higher, and bitcoin hit a fresh record.