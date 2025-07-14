Global markets fall on latest tariff developments

–The U.S. dollar rose to a nearly three-week high against a basket of currencies, as investors weigh how Trump’s trade tactics may play out. “If Trump actually manages to extract significant concessions from U.S. trading partners by threatening them with tariffs, this could be seen as positive for the dollar," said Commerzbank’s Thu Lan Nguyen. The DXY dollar index hit a high of 98.100 in recent trading. Both the euro and Mexican peso were trading lower against the dollar.