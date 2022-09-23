Global markets fall sharply on worries about rates, 'weakening' economy

Markets tumbled across the world on Friday as more signs that the global economy is “weakening", just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 collapsed 1.7 per cent after a preliminary report suggested US business activity is still shrinking. It, however, also said that it was shrinking as badly as it was in earlier months. though not quite as bad as in earlier months.

