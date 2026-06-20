Global markets rally after US-Iran MoU, Jefferies warns calm may be temporary

Global financial markets posted strong gains during the week after reports of a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran eased concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East. The development also sparked a sharp fall in crude oil prices, boosting investor sentiment and encouraging risk-taking across asset classes. However, a new report from Jefferies cautions that the apparent calm may be temporary, with significant doubts remaining about the durability of the reported agreement.

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In a report titled "The Art of Capitulation," Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood argued that the ceasefire, as currently understood, appears to offer substantial concessions to Iran. According to the report, the arrangement could include access to billions of dollars in previously frozen assets as well as the possibility of sanctions relief during a 60-day negotiation period.

Wood suggested that such terms, if ultimately implemented, would represent a significant departure from the traditional US approach toward Iran. The report contends that the proposed framework may indicate a broader shift in Washington’s Middle East strategy and could potentially reshape existing geopolitical alignments in the region.

The ceasefire discussions have emerged at a politically challenging time for US President Donald Trump. Jefferies noted that recent polling data points to growing public dissatisfaction with the administration, particularly regarding economic issues. According to the report, Trump's disapproval rating has climbed above 60 per cent, approaching levels associated with the final phase of former US President Richard Nixon’s tenure.

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Despite the positive market reaction, Jefferies remains unconvinced that the ceasefire will prove sustainable. The report argues that any agreement perceived as excessively favourable to Iran could face pushback from sections of Washington’s national security establishment. Such resistance, it says, could complicate implementation efforts and undermine the long-term viability of the arrangement.

Financial markets, however, have largely focused on the immediate benefits. US equities rallied on expectations that lower oil prices could ease inflationary pressures, improve consumer spending power and support global economic growth. Investors also rotated into cyclical sectors and increased allocations to international markets outside the United States, reflecting improved confidence in the broader economic outlook.

Even so, Jefferies believes several risks continue to lurk beneath the surface. One area of concern is the growing concentration of market gains in technology-related sectors, particularly companies benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom. The firm estimates that capital expenditure by major US hyperscale technology companies could approach $700 billion this year, underscoring the scale of investment currently flowing into AI infrastructure.

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The report also highlighted what it sees as mounting signs of speculative behaviour in financial markets. Trading activity linked to newly launched leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to SpaceX has surged dramatically, generating more than $8 billion in turnover within days of their introduction. Jefferies described the enthusiasm surrounding these products as a potential indication of bubble-like dynamics developing within parts of the technology and growth-investment universe.

Inflation remains another major issue for policymakers worldwide. In Japan, the central bank has continued its policy normalization efforts by raising interest rates to their highest level in over three decades while simultaneously reducing bond purchases. The move reflects growing confidence that inflationary pressures are becoming more entrenched in the Japanese economy.

In the United States, investors are also adapting to a more hawkish monetary policy environment. The Federal Reserve continues to confront persistent inflation while balancing an economy that remains resilient, supported in part by heavy spending on artificial intelligence technologies and infrastructure.

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China presents a more complex economic picture. Recent data showed an unexpected decline in retail sales during May, alongside weakening consumer confidence and ongoing weakness in the property sector. Investment in real estate continues to contract, highlighting the challenges facing domestic demand and the broader economic recovery.

At the same time, China’s export sector remains a bright spot. Shipments of semiconductors, electronic components and other technology-related products have continued to expand rapidly, benefiting from strong global demand linked to AI development. This export strength has helped offset some of the weakness in domestic consumption and real estate activity.

While markets have welcomed the apparent reduction in geopolitical tensions, Jefferies argues that investors should remain cautious. Questions surrounding the sustainability of the Iran-US ceasefire, elevated technology valuations, speculative trading behaviour and persistent inflation pressures suggest that the current optimism may still face significant tests in the months ahead.

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