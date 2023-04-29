Global Markets: US stocks climb as Wall Street's strong earnings offset Amazon3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 01:47 AM IST
The benchmark S&P 500 was set for a second consecutive monthly gain on better-than-expected earnings from megacap companies including Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc.
U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday after strong earnings updates from Exxon and Intel dwarfed worries over Amazon's slowdown warning, while economic data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates next week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×