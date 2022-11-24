Global stocks rise on signs of Fed slowdown
Crude prices tick down; U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving
Crude prices tick down; U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving
Global stocks edged up in the wake of Federal Reserve minutes that revealed most officials expect to slow the pace of interest-rate increases.
Global stocks edged up in the wake of Federal Reserve minutes that revealed most officials expect to slow the pace of interest-rate increases.
U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, after rallying in the previous session following the release of the Fed minutes.
U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, after rallying in the previous session following the release of the Fed minutes.
Asian stock indexes rose Thursday, playing catch-up to the U.S. gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8%. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%.
Recent economic data, including U.S. purchasing managers’ surveys and jobless claims, were weaker than expected. These were interpreted to mean the U.S. central bank might not have to tighten financial conditions much more, investors said. The Fed release Wednesday added support to the idea that future monetary policy may be less aggressive.
“Markets are banking on this idea that central banks will have to respond to this growth slowdown. This has boosted sentiment," said Karim Chedid, an investment strategist at BlackRock.
Shifting expectations for interest rates have somewhat deflated the dollar, after a big run-up in the U.S. currency earlier this year. On Wednesday, the WSJ Dollar Index declined to its lowest since mid-August. The gauge, which measures the dollar’s performance against a basket of other currencies, fell further Thursday, declining about 0.3% to 98.75.
Another key focus for investors is the Chinese government’s response to rising Covid-19 cases, with the country now battling its worst outbreak of the virus.
The authorities’ tough response is squashing hopes for an economic rebound and fanning concern about disruption to the world’s supply chains. Still, Mr. Chedid at BlackRock said the action was comparatively measured, limiting its likely impact.
“If you look this morning, we’re still not seeing outright citywide lockdowns. They’re following this targeted approach," he said.
In commodity markets, oil prices declined, with Brent crude, the global pricing benchmark, falling 0.9% to trade at $84.42 a barrel.
Group of Seven leaders are continuing discussions on a price cap for Russian oil, which if successful could lead to more supply to global markets. A higher cap is being considered which could avoid retaliation from Russia, wrote Callum Bruce, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.