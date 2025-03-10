Global tariff war may weigh on valuations: UTI AMC's Subramaniam
SummaryEarnings downgrades in India persist amid economic slowdown and global trade uncertainty. UTI AMC's CIO predicts improved Nifty 50 earnings next fiscal year, though growth expectations remain tempered. Hybrid funds like the BAF are recommended for navigating turbulent market conditions.
Earnings downgrades of India Inc. continue amid slowing economic growth domestically and global trade uncertainty, but UTI AMC's chief investment officer sees an improvement for Nifty 50 earnings in the next fiscal year from the mid-single digit consensus forecast for FY25. Vetri Subramaniam cautions, though, that his expectations are tempered by economic growth running at a nominal 10% and limited scope for margin expansion. Hybrid funds like Balanced Advantage Fund and Multi Asset Allocation Fund should be the investor's top choice for navigating turbulent market conditions. Global trade uncertainty fallout can't be ascertained on market earnings currently but could weigh on valuations, he thinks.