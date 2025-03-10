What's the investment preference, large caps over Smids or do you feel the recent sharp correction has made some of the latter stocks look more compelling from an investment point of view?

In the middle of 2024, all segments of the market were trading in the expensive zone. After the correction from the peak of September 2024, the large caps reflected by Nifty 50 valuations are now in the fair valuation zone. This is our preference, though we also note that large caps are not yet in, what can be characterized as, the cheap zone. Fair value territory provides us with enough comfort to venture into large caps on a staggered basis. However, Smid caps, based on their respective index-level valuations, are still trading at rich valuations compared to their historical averages. There are select bottom-up opportunities in Smids, but this is our least preferred market segment in a top-down approach.