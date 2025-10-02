Mint Market
Glottis IPO allotment to be finalised tomorrow. Here's GMP, how to check status

Glottis IPO had opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1. The allotment of Glottis IPO will be finalised on tomorrow, Friday October 3.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Oct 2025, 11:12 AM IST
The shares of Glottis IPO is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed at October 7.

On the last day of subscription, Glottis IPO was subscribed 2.05 times, with retail portion being subscribed 1.42 times, Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 2.97 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) subscribed 1.87 times.

The company raised 307 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 1.24 crore shares worth 160 crore and an offer for sale of 1.14 crore shares valued at 147 crore.

The price band is fixed at 120– 129 per share, with a lot size of 114 shares, meaning retail investors will need to invest at least 14,706.

Glottis IPO GMP today

The shares of Glottis IPO were trading at a premium of 1 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the GMP of Glottis IPO is +1.

The estimated listing price of Glottis IPO is likely to be 130, which is 0.78 per cent higher than the IPO price of 129. The lowest GMP of Glottis IPO is 0, while the highest GMP is 20.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

How to check allotment status?

NSE

  1. Open NSE website, navigate to ‘home’

2. Click on ‘Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details’

3. Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.

4. Select ‘Glottis’ in IPO name, enter PAN no. and application no.

5. Click on ‘submit’.

BSE

  1. Open BSE website, navigate to ‘status of issue application’.

2. Select issue type as equity.

3. Enter issue name, application no. or PAN No.

4. Click on ‘submit’

Kfin Technologies

  1. Open Kfin Tech website.
  2. Select IPO name ‘Glottis IPO’.
  3. Enter either application number or demat account or PAN no.
  4. Click on submit

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

