GM Breweries skyrockets 12% as board to consider bonus issue, dividend this week
Stock Market today: G. M. Breweries share price rose 12% during the intraday trades on Monday. The Board meeting on 4th April will consider a bonus issue and dividend.
G. M. Breweries Ltd share price rose 12% during the intraday trades on Monday. The share price of G. M. Breweries had declined more than 20% from closing highs seen in the month of October 2024 also were down more than 12% since 1st of January 2024, post sharp correction witnessed in small and mid caps lately . However G.M. Breweries share price have been rebounded well now.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started