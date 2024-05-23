Go Digit share price gains 7% post moderate listing . Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock market today: Go Digit General Insurance share price listed with slight 5% premium over the issue price on the NSE at ₹286 , in line with the analyst expectations and the GMP. The stock however gained almost 7% post listing Should you But, Sell or Hold the stock? Here's what experts say-
Stock Market Today: Go Digit General Insurance share price listed with slight premium of 3.34% on the BSE at ₹281.10 and with 5.1% premium on the NSE at ₹286. The Go Digit General Insurance share price thereafter saw highs of ₹305.80 on the NSE indicating gains of up to 7%.
