Gokaldas Exports, Patanjali Foods & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Gokaldas Exports, Patanjali Foods, Gland Pharma, Granules India, Dr. Lal Pathlabs hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 102.7(0.43%) points and Sensex was up by 660.35(0.84%) points at 06 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -118.6(-0.24%) at 06 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Sel Manufacturing Company, Morarjee Textiles, Renaissance Global, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Jet Airways (India) hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

