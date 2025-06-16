Gold is nearing ₹1 lakh, but experts believe there’s still room to grow
Summary
Invest via SIPs in gold ETFs or multi-asset funds as gold is expected to rise amid global uncertainty, say experts. The yellow metal could still rise as the dollar and rupee weaken.
Mumbai: Even though gold prices hover close to ₹1 lakh per 10g, market experts still advise adding the yellow metal to their portfolios in an uncertain global environment through exchange-traded or multi-asset funds.
