Gold and silver outlook 2024: Motilal Oswal lists four key factors that may influence prices in 2024
Factors that could affect prices in 2024 include central bank action, interest rate cuts, geopolitical tensions, growth concerns, and central bank gold buying.
While gold saw gains of about 13–15% year-to-date, silver saw gains of over 8% year-to-date due to geopolitical tensions, central bank actions, whipsaws in the US yield curve and the dollar index, among other factors that sparked market movement, according to a recent report from brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
