Gold, silver prices surge by about ₹200 each as dollar dips; check prices1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Gold prices in Delhi rose by ₹195 to ₹59,700 per 10 grams, while silver increased by ₹200 to ₹72,700 per kilogram. Gold futures in the global market also experienced a significant increase, nearing the $1950 per ounce mark, due to the weakness of the US dollar.
Gold prices in Delhi rose ₹195 to ₹59,700 per 10 grams on Wednesday amid strong global cues. In the previous trade the precious metal at ₹59,505 per 10 grams. Silver increased by ₹200 to ₹72,700 per kilograms.
